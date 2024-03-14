Mason Shannon acquitted in rural Ottawa death

Mason Shannon has been acquitted. Shannon, seen here at an earlier phase of his involuntary manslaughter trial, was found not guilty Thursday, March 14, 2024. A visiting judge ruled it was asphyxia, resulting form a chokehold, that killed Michael Castelli, of Ottawa during a struggle outside the Bonnie Plants growing facility in 2017. But the judge said prosecutors could not meet their burden of proof that it was a reckless and unjustified act. (Scott Anderson)

Mason Shannon was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter. Thursday, a judge handed down a not-guilty verdict in the 2017 death of Michael Castelli of Ottawa.

In a 45-minute ruling, Visiting Judge William Dickenson made quick work of how Castelli died during a struggle at the Bonnie Plants growing facility in rural Ottawa. Though two pathologists debated whether Castelli died from asphyxia or an enlarged heart, Dickenson said he was more persuaded by evidence Castelli died from asphyxia resulting from a chokehold.

“The simplest explanation is generally the correct one,” the judge said, adding later, “There’s no doubt in my mind the defendant put Mr. Castelli into a chokehold.”

But Dickenson said he wrestled with the “much more complicated” question of whether Shannon acted recklessly and without lawful justification. Ultimately, the judge said, the state could not meet its burden of proof.

“It is clear to me that he (Shannon) had a right to defend himself and a right to defend others,” Dickenson said. “I believe ultimately this was not an intentional killing – no doubt in my mind.”

Shannon showed no reaction as the verdict was read, though his eyes appeared reddened as he glanced back at the spectator gallery. He declined comment after the verdict.

Castelli’s mother was present for the verdict and, accompanied by family, exited the courtroom and out of sight, possibly into a secure corridor. Family members said they were unsure whether she wanted to be approached for comment.

Shannon, 49, of Newton, Iowa, stood for a February bench trial, his second, in La Salle County Circuit Court. Though found guilty at his first trial, he and his lawyers successfully argued for do-over proceedings after a judicial conflict arose during round 1.

That there was a struggle in 2017 and that Castelli needed to be restrained was not disputed at trial. Toxicology results showed Castelli was under the influence of alcohol, cannabis and hallucinogenic mushrooms and witness testimonies depicted a man out of control. Three men were at one point trying to restrain him at the Bonnie Plants facility.

Prosecutors had alleged Shannon overdid it when he placed Castelli into what had been variously described as a headlock, chokehold or carotid sleeper hold that lasted for several minutes. One witness estimated the hold lasted about 10 minutes.

But the agreements ended with how Castelli died.

Dr. Valerie Arangelovich, a board certified forensic pathologist, testified she conducted an autopsy and spotted a series of burst blood vessels that indicate asphyxia. She also found some hemorrhages in Castelli’s neck that were consistent with a chokehold.

Witnesses also testified Castelli was unresponsive when released from Shannon’s grip. Prosecutors allege Shannon overdid it and thus was guilty of recklessly, if not intentionally, killing Castelli.

Shannon and his lawyers countered with a pathologist who rendered an entirely different conclusion.

Dr. James Filkins testified he reviewed Arangelovich’s report as well as witness statements not available at the time of the autopsy. Filkins testified the burst blood vessels could have resulted from CPR, not necessarily from asphyxia, and the neck injuries could have resulted from the struggle itself rather than from a chokehold. Filkins didn’t think the hold was sustained long enough to induce death.

Castelli also had an enlarged heart and a thickened wall in a heart chamber. Arangelovich said an enlarged heart is not uncommon among athletes and active persons such as Castelli, an avid cyclist and basketball player.

“I do not see any reason why his heart would contribute to his cause of death,” she testified.

Dickenson said Thursday he agreed with Arangelovich, calling Filkins’ conclusion “a reach.”

“I did not find him to be particularly persuasive,” judge said, adding later. “He just really ignored a lot of the larger scientific findings in this case, in my opinion.”

Determining recklessness proved more challenging. Dickenson said he parsed the witness statements in hopes of determining whether there came a point where Castelli was subdued and the chokehold had to stop.

The judge said he found no case law to give him guidance – “I searched mightily for something directly on-point” – and, ultimately, was unable to identify a point where Shannon’s conduct tipped into territory that was clearly reckless.