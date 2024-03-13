La Salle’s Royal, a hyacinth macaw, reaches round of 16 in Cadbury Bunny tryouts

Royal, a 9-year-old, hyacinth macaw of La Salle, has been selected as one of the Creme 16 for the Cadbury Bunny tryouts, a national competition to determine the next "spokesbunny." (Photo provided by Romelai Usquaino)

Royal, a 9-year-old hyacinth macaw of La Salle, has been selected as one of the Creme 16 for the Cadbury Bunny tryouts, a national competition to determine the next “spokesbunny.”

Romelai Usquaino, Royal’s owner, enters the contest every year, but this is the first time the duo has gotten this far in the contest.

“Normally, they have their own judges,” she said. “This year they are letting the public vote. There are five rounds. He has already passed the first phase. They only picked 32.”

Royal, who is competing to be Cadbury's "spokesbunny," has a few hobbies. He enjoys people, being outside and wearing clothes, that is when he is in the mood. (Photo provided by Romelai Usquaino)

Usquaino said Royal is from Florida and was on a bad diet when she rescued him but slowly has come around to the idea of eating more healthy foods, but he’s stubborn. She said he loves macadamia nuts and bananas.

“He was used to just eating pizza and peanuts,” she said. “Now we’re trying to get him to eat more vegetables. Even though, he’ll grab the vegetables and throw them.”

Royal has a few hobbies. He enjoys people, being outside and wearing clothes, that is, when he is in the mood.

“He enjoys riding his bike,” she said. “He’ll ride like 5 feet and when he feels like he’s moving he’ll just come off.”

Royal is competing against Apollo, a bearded dragon, this round. The Round ends March 14 and then if Royal moves on he will be a part of the Eggcellent 8, which runs from March 18-19.

According to the Cadbury Bunny website, public voting has five rounds, with the number of contestants cut in half during each bracket. Voters have from noon Eastern time to midnight to vote for their favorites. The Cadbury bunny is the chocolate company’s mascot and spokescharacter, specifically in Cadbury egg commercials during Easter time.

Each winner of a matchup in Round 1 will receive $100, in Round 2 $200, in Round 3 $400, in Round 4 $800 and for the grand prize the person with the most votes in Round 5 will receive the opportunity to have his or her pet featured in a television commercial and receive $5,500, according to the website.

Usquaino said if the La Salle duo wins they would donate a portion of the winnings to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in honor of her best friend, Angelica Razo, who died from leukemia and she would donate another portion to a bird rescue and they would like to purchase Royal a big aviary.

To vote for Royal visit https://www.instagram.com/cadburyusa?igsh=MTNvamQwbjh6cWpuNw==