March 13, 2024
2 charged in Streator meth bust

Streator man taken to La Salle County Jail

By Shaw Local News Network
Caprecio D. Patterson

Caprecio D. Patterson (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A Streator man faces a mandatory trip to prison if convicted of delivering methamphetamine to undercover agents.

Caprecio D. Patterson, 45, also listed as a resident of Marseilles, was picked up Tuesday on a La Salle County warrant charging him with two felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Wednesday news release.

The controlling charge is a Class X felony alleging he delivered more than 15 grams (0.033 pounds) but less than 100 grams (0.22 pounds). That charge carries a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years. The second count is Class 1 felony, alleging delivery of 1 gram to 15 grams, carrying four to 15 years.

Sentencing ranges were not immediately available. The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office was making a determination on whether Patterson is eligible for an extended term based on his criminal history.

Patterson, who is alleged to have delivered methamphetamine to Tri-DENT agents on two separate occasions in the Streator area, was out on bond for a pending drug felony, police said.

Patterson was taken to the La Salle County Jail pending a detention hearing, expected Thursday morning.

Tri-DENT said a second suspect, 29-year-old Hannah Reed of Streator, was issued a notice to appear in court after being charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Her charges are Class 2 felonies carrying prison sentences of three to seven years.

Reed is alleged to have delivered less than 1 gram of methamphetamine to agents on two separate occasions in the Streator area, according to the news release.