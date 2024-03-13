2 charged in Streator meth bust

A Streator man faces a mandatory trip to prison if convicted of delivering methamphetamine to undercover agents.

Caprecio D. Patterson, 45, also listed as a resident of Marseilles, was picked up Tuesday on a La Salle County warrant charging him with two felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Wednesday news release.

The controlling charge is a Class X felony alleging he delivered more than 15 grams (0.033 pounds) but less than 100 grams (0.22 pounds). That charge carries a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years. The second count is Class 1 felony, alleging delivery of 1 gram to 15 grams, carrying four to 15 years.

Sentencing ranges were not immediately available. The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office was making a determination on whether Patterson is eligible for an extended term based on his criminal history.

Patterson, who is alleged to have delivered methamphetamine to Tri-DENT agents on two separate occasions in the Streator area, was out on bond for a pending drug felony, police said.

Patterson was taken to the La Salle County Jail pending a detention hearing, expected Thursday morning.

Tri-DENT said a second suspect, 29-year-old Hannah Reed of Streator, was issued a notice to appear in court after being charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Her charges are Class 2 felonies carrying prison sentences of three to seven years.

Reed is alleged to have delivered less than 1 gram of methamphetamine to agents on two separate occasions in the Streator area, according to the news release.