Ottawa Area Community Choir to perform benefit concert for Illinois Valley PADS

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter will be the beneficiary of the upcoming Ottawa Area Community Choir Concert. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter will be the beneficiary of the upcoming Ottawa Area Community Choir Concert.

The performance is scheduled 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa, to enjoy light, easy listening music and help raise funds for Illinois Valley PADS homeless shelter.

Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted at the door. All contributions will help support the mission of Illinois Valley PADS.

Since 1991, IV PADS mission has provided safe shelter and meals, along with access to resources, such as hygiene facilities, healthcare services and services that provide a pathway to dignity and long-term stability for individuals and families in need. There are two shelters – Ottawa and Peru that serve homeless. During 2022-2023 season, IV PADS served 513 individuals of which 81 were children and they have served 51,698 meals through their two shelter facilities.