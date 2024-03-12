Marquette baseball opens season with extra-inning win at Lexington: The Times Monday Area Roundup

Baseball

Marquette Academy 8, Lexington 5 (8 inn.): At Lexington, the Crusaders scored twice in both the first and second innings, then added three in the top of the eighth in the season opening victory over the Minutemen.

Alec Novotney (two doubles), Carson Zellers (two RBIs) and Sam Mitre (double) all posted a pair of hits for Marquette. Charlie Mullen and Griffin Dobberstein (double) added RBIs, and Anthony Couch tripled.

Novotney (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 8 K) earned the win on the mound, with Zellers (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K), Couch (2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K), and Ryan Peterson (1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 K) also taking the bump.

Ashton-Franklin Center 17, Earlville 1 (4 inn.): At Ashton, the host Raiders scored five times in the first to jumpstart the win over the Red Raiders.

Declan Brennan had a RBI single in the third for Earlville’s lone hit, while Easton Fruit suffered the pitching loss.

Lisle 15, Newark 3 (5 inn.): At Newark, the visiting Lions plated four runs in the first and eight more in the third in the win over the host Norsemen.

Jacob Seyller had two hits to lead Newark, with Payton Wills (two RBIs) and Clay Friestad smacking doubles. Losing pitcher Jackson Walker also drove in a run.

Softball

Yorkville 10, Ottawa 0 ((5 inn.): At King Field, the visiting Foxes led by two before a seven-run fourth inning in the win over the Pirates.

Hailey Larsen had two of Ottawa’s five hits in the contest, with Kendall Lowery, Bobbi Snook (double) and Reese Purcell adding hits. Maura Condon took the loss in the circle.

Ashton-Franklin Center 10, Earlville 9: At Ashton, the host Raiders pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Red Raiders.

Losing pitcher Addie Scherer struck out an eye-popping 17 batters, while posting a single, triple and RBI for the visitors. Bailey Miller tripled, homered and drove in four runs, while Samantha Sanders scored three times.