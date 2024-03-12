Di-Ga Tacos Bar and Grill opens in Spring Valley

The Diaz and Galarza family recently opened Di-Ga Tacos Bar and Grill at 124 W. St. Paul Street in Spring Valley. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

At the heart of their establishment stands Chino, whose culinary passion was nurtured by his single mother, instilling in him the skills to care for his younger siblings through cooking, the business said in a Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce news release. His American dream found fruition in Di-Ga Tacos Bar and Grill, a place where he shares his favorite Mexican dishes.

Joined by Edgar, who shares Chino’s love for karaoke, and Juana, the trio said it welcomes all their customers with warmth and enthusiasm. Their menu features food from tacos to enchiladas and burritos. The restaurant is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays with extended hours to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.