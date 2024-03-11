March 11, 2024
Magnolia fire department to host chicken supper, ham distribution March 25

Amish country hams, turkeys to be raffled at dinner

The Magnolia Fire Department is hosting its annual spring chicken supper and ham distribution from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Magnolia Fire Station, 107 N. Chicago St. (Shaw Media file photo)

The dinner includes fried chicken with mostaccioli, salad, bread, coffee, lemonade or tea and dessert. The cost is $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 through 12, and free for children 5 and younger. The proceeds will go the Magnolia Fire Department. The fire department will be raffling Amish country hams and turkeys during the dinner. The event will have a 50/50 drawing, a door prize and other raffles as well.

The Magnolia Fire Department said the event is a great opportunity to bring family and friends for a great meal and fellowship all while supporting the members of an all-volunteer fire department. For information, call Chief Dan Baum at 815-869-3031 or 815-257-6405.