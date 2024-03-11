Magnolia fire department to host chicken supper, ham distribution March 25

The Magnolia Fire Department is hosting its annual spring chicken supper and ham distribution from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Magnolia Fire Station, 107 N. Chicago St. (Shaw Media file photo)

The Magnolia Fire Department is hosting its annual spring chicken supper and ham distribution from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Magnolia Fire Station, 107 N. Chicago St.

The dinner includes fried chicken with mostaccioli, salad, bread, coffee, lemonade or tea and dessert. The cost is $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 through 12, and free for children 5 and younger. The proceeds will go the Magnolia Fire Department. The fire department will be raffling Amish country hams and turkeys during the dinner. The event will have a 50/50 drawing, a door prize and other raffles as well.

The Magnolia Fire Department said the event is a great opportunity to bring family and friends for a great meal and fellowship all while supporting the members of an all-volunteer fire department. For information, call Chief Dan Baum at 815-869-3031 or 815-257-6405.