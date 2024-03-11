Freedom House to host April 13 fundraiser in Princeton

Freedom House will host an evening dedicated to supporting the essential services provided to victims of domestic and sexual violence 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Simon Conference Center, 446 Elm Place, Princeton.

Inspired by “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News, this event coincides with Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Guests will be treated to a champagne reception, delectable cuisine and live musical performances by the talented duo “Bell & Field” featuring Greg Percifield and Tom Campbell. In addition to the entertainment, a live auction will offer attendees the opportunity to bid on exclusive items, with all proceeds going towards sustaining Freedom House’s crucial services for victims and their families.

Freedom House will pay tribute to Marshall Jones, former board president, and director, for his unwavering support and dedication to Freedom House’s mission over the years, the agency said in a news release.

Show your appreciation and support by reserving a place or donating to the “Power of Love” fundraising gala. For event tickets and more information, go to http://www.freedomhouseillinois.org.