BCR Sports Shorts: Monday, March 11, 2024

Logan wrestlers make state

Three wrestlers from Princeton Logan Junior High School qualified for the IESA State Wrestling Tournament on Friday at the Convocational Center in DeKalb.

Jacob Paull (85 pounds), Hawk Amy (90) and Brennen Emmett (155) each qualified by placing third at the East Peoria Sectional.

Logan qualified 11 wrestlers for sectionals, including regional champions Jacob Paull, Allister Swanson (119) and Brennen Emmett. Other sectional qualifiers were regional runners-up Hawk Amy, Reece Pierson (119), Dominic Lewis (145), Andrew Giaquinto (155) and Jake Arkels (215), third-place finishers Eric Giaquinto (112), Corbin Brown (126) and Landen Hoffman (185) and fourth-place finisher Atticus Spiegel (65).

Benavidez commits to Dubuque

Princeton High School senior Carlos Benavidez has committed to play soccer for the University of Dubuque. He has been the place-kicker and defensive back for the Tiger football team.

On X (formerly Twitter), Benavidez said, “I am very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Dubuque. I want to say thank you to all my coaches, my parents, my friends, and God for this opportunity. I am forever grateful for everyone who has helped me through this process.”

Foes breaks record

Princeton High School senior Morgan Foes won the girls’ shot put at the Central Illinois High Performance Classic at Illinois College in Jacksonville on Saturday with a toss of 11.95m (39-2 1/4), breaking her own school indoor record.

Foes, who last week signed to throw for Illinois State University, beat her mom’s (Bridget) indoor school meet record at Newman last week.