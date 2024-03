The Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley announced the following events. (Shaw Local)

The Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley announced the following events.

10 a.m. Saturday March 23: Annie Nichols from Annie’s Home Farm will present a program on Reducing Food Waste.

6:30 p.m. Monday April 8: Lexi Scarpaci, a hair stylist from the Special Effect will present a program on basic hair styling tips.

5 p.m. Wednesday May 1: The University of Illinois Extension Office will present a program on Container Gardening.

Any questions, call the library at 815-663-4741.