Putnam County school district receives $6,000 donation for high school’s auditorium project

(From left) Music/Theatre Director Natalie Hulstrom and Putnam County Community School District Superintendent Clayton Theisinger receive a combined donation of $6,000 donation from Putnam County Educational Foundation Board Chair Reed Wilson and Putnam County Rotary President Adriane Shore. The combined donation will help fund renovation of the high school auditorium’s stage lighting system. (Photo provided by Scott Shore)

Putnam County Rotary and Putnam County Educational Foundation have jointly presented a check for $6,000 to the Putnam County High School’s project to upgrade the lighting system in the PCHS Auditorium.

The project includes replacement of an outdated lighting system, installed some 30 years ago, for which replacement bulbs and fixtures are no longer available. The work will include a safety overhaul of the scaffold rigging to which lighting is affixed. Those benefiting from the lighting upgrades will include theatre, chorus, band and student presentations, all considered by Rotary and PCEF to be an important and integral part of the school’s education program.

The 408-seat auditorium is the only for Putnam County’s 6,000 residents and nearly 800 students for a multitude of plays, musicals and performances throughout the year and during the summer months as well.

The donation to the project began with a $1,500 Rotary District Grant, matched by PC Rotary Club fundraising, the total of which was then again matched by PCEF’s donation, bringing the total to the $6,000 presented on March 8. The total project cost is estimated to be $131,000, after applying a state grant, and may be completed some time this spring.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the school district were Superintendent Clayton Theisinger and Music/Theatre Director Natalie Hulstrom, who expressed their appreciation. PC Rotary President Adriane Shore and PCEF Chair Reed Wilson said on behalf of both organizations, with this donation, they can help keep the spotlights shining on this important part of our students’ education and the community’s support for the performing arts.