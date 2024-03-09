Newark educator tapped as finalist for Golden Owl Award

Joe Steffen, of Newark, was the District 2 finalist for the Illinois’ 2023-2024 Golden Owl Award. (photo provided by Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District )

Educators devote limitless time, and often their own resources, to helping students pursue their passions. To recognize the contributions of Illinois’ leading agricultural teachers, the Illinois FFA, Illinois Association for Vocational Agriculture Teachers, Compeer Financial, Farm Credit Illinois and Nationwide honored five exceptional teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.

From Sept. 1 to Nov. 15, nominations were collected for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across Illinois.

Joe Steffen, of Newark, was the District 2 finalist for the Illinois’ 2023-2024 Golden Owl Award.

Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $500 check to support future educational efforts. Next, they’ll be entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Illinois’ Ag Educator of the Year, earning an additional $3,000 Nationwide-funded check and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy.

Illinois FFA and the Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers (IAVAT) are proud to partner with Nationwide to recognize our outstanding agricultural educators.

“As we talk to Alumni members from 10, 20, or even 30 years and beyond, nearly every one of them can remember their high school agriculture teacher and the memories made both in and out of the classroom,” said John Edgar, Executive Director of IAVAT. “We are so incredibly thankful for all of our outstanding agriculture teachers and FFA advisors, especially those that go above and beyond to provide opportunities for our members.”

Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award to honor the contributions of teachers and support their programs with additional resources to assist their continued educational efforts. This year, the award program honors outstanding ag educators in ten states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.

“As the need grows for more ag educators across the nation, we are proud to thank and honor these hardworking agricultural teachers for their dedication,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “These educators play a crucial role in preparing students for successful careers in the industry.”

In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is also donating $5,000 to the Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors alike.