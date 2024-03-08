Boys basketball: Seneca’s Paxton Giertz, Streator’s Christian Benning headline handful of area all-staters

The Illinois Media All-State Boys Basketball Teams were released Wednesday and Thursday, with a handful of area standouts recognized, headlined by Seneca junior Paxton Giertz.

The Fighting Irish point guard received the ninth most votes in Class 2A to earn a spot on the all-state second team. Giertz scored 714 points this past season – 21.6 per game – and with a full season to play sits in third place on Seneca’s all-time scoring list, 147 points behind Fighting Irish scoring champ Seth Evans (2005-09).

Also in Class 2A, Fieldcrest senior guard Brady Ruestman received honorable mention all-state.

In Class 1A, Flanagan-Cornell senior forward Kesler Collins, Serena senior forward Richie Armour and Earlville senior guard Griffin Cook all received honorable mention.

In Class 3A released late Thursday night, Streator senior point guard Christian Benning was given honorable mention to the Illinois Media All-State Boys Basketball Team, the lone Times-area large school player to receive the accolade.

The Illinois Media All-State Teams are voted on by media members across the state and were formerly an Associated Press award.