The American Legion Auxiliary will be meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Legion Post, 1549 Peru St., Princeton.

The auxiliary will be putting Easter bags together for stay-at-home and nursing home veterans.

For an application, call 815-866-7964.