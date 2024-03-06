Marseilles man charged with sexually abusing children, producing sexual abuse images

A Marseilles man was picked up Wednesday on a no-bond warrant charging him with seven felony counts for sexual abuse and possession of child sexual abuse images.

Nathaniel R. Haff-Fluech, 21, is charged with three counts of productionn of child sexual abuse images, a Class X felony, carrying six to 30 years in prison, plus two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two lesser counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. The latter four counts are Class 2 felonies carrying potential sentences of three to seven years in prison.

Haff-Fluech was charged following an investigation launched Feb. 14 into allegations of production and possession of child sexual abuse images. The investigation was conducted by the Ottawa Police Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Marseilles Police Department.

Haff-Fluech was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

Court dates are pending in La Salle County Circuit Court. The case is assigned to Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.

Ottawa Police Department was assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Marseilles Police Department, La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, La Salle County Children’s Advocacy Center, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and Youth Service Bureau.