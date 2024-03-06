Gateway Services to host April 20 trivia in Henry

Gateway Services is hosting a trivia night Saturday, April 20, at Shandy’s Pub & Grub, 1106 Western Road, Henry.

Teams of eight work together to provide the correct answers in an attempt to take home the top prizes. If you don’t have a team of eight, you can be matched up with others who don’t have a full team – or you can opt to play with less than eight. Trivia consists of 10 rounds of 10 questions in a variety of categories, and there could be a speed round to keep everyone on their toes. The first place team wins $300; second place takes home $200; and third place brings in $100.

Tickets are $25 and include a chicken and spaghetti dinner with dessert. A cash bar is available. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner is served from 5 to 5:45 p.m., and trivia begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Gateway Services in Henry (511 School St.); call the office 309-364-2500 in advance due to staff availability. Tickets are also available at the main office in Princeton (406 S. Gosse Blvd.) or by calling 815-875-4548, ext. 221. Advance ticket sales are encouraged but not required.

All proceeds benefit Gateway Services, which has provided a variety of services to adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties for 54 years. For more information, visit the website at www.gateway-services.org or follow them on Facebook.