Senior Spotlight: Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley High School)

Name: Kate Salisbury.
School: Bureau Valley High School.
Date/place of birth: May 08, 2006 in Geneseo.
Hometown: Sheffield.
Family: Scott Salisbury, Shelby Crabtree, Carter Salisbury, Quinn Salisbury.
Sports/activities: Basketball, Volleyball, Track, FCA, NHS, Science Club, Spanish Club.
Nickname(s): Kathy and Salz.
Favorite sport and why: Volleyball. I love to celebrate after every point and I love the bonds that I have made from volleyball
Favorite food and where to get it: Mexican style tacos from Los Ranchitos
Likes: Mexican food, sports, my friends.
Dislikes: Math, snakes, onions.
Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My grandpa. He never misses any sporting events and he is always cheering me on. He is my biggest supporter.
Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents, because they have helped me through everything and they have taught me very many life lessons.
Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Patrick Dempsey.
Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: Jesus, Abraham Lincoln, and Michael Jordan. They left a good impact on the world.
If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Phone.
The last song I listened to: “East Side of Sorrow”- Zach Bryan.
People would be surprised to know: I am terrified of throwing up or seeing someone else throw up.
I stay home to watch: “Kate plus 8.”
When I need luck for a big game, I: Pray.
The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: Taylor Neuhalfen. She says the funniest things and always makes me laugh.
What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: I was a hard-worker and cared about everything that I did.
Most embarrassing moment: I was doing box jumps and missed the box and wiped out on my back in front of my whole PE class.
Most unforgettable moment: Beating Princeton in volleyball on SIDS night, my senior year.
Ultimate sports fantasy: Getting first place at the State meet.
What I would like to do in life: I want to study psychology and become a child life specialist.
Three words that best describe myself: Energetic, funny, caring.