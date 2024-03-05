Spring Valley City Council approve park employee’s raise request

The Spring Valley City Council decided on Monday to grant a request from parks employee Keith Urbanski for a raise, citing his outstanding work in recent years. (Tom Sistak)

According to Alderman Dave Pellegrini, who also was serving as mayor pro tem in the absence of mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson, Urbanski has been working for the city for the last three years and done and exemplary job of maintaining the parks, pool and athletic courts around Spring Valley.

Other aldermen used terms like “goes above and beyond” and “does a great job” when the subject was broached.

“Keith is retired, was a superintendent for Stark Construction for a lot of years and he is just a machine out here,” Pellegrini said. “He’s an awesome, awesome worker, gets down to business and gets the jobs done.”

The council agreed to make some amendments to the city ordinance regarding the pay for park employees, but approved them going forward. The revised ordinance should take effect at the next meeting on March 18.

The council approved a request from Jake Kelley of 1015 W. Fourth St. to cut the curb for a new driveway. However, it voted to pass along to the zoning board of appeals his request for a variance that would allow a shed to be put up on that same property.

In other action, the council:

Approved a request to have outdoor dining at The Take Away restaurant at 221 E. St. Paul St.

Agreed upon a donation of $250 for the Illinois Valley Youth Football League.

Approved an American Legion Post 182 Tag Day for May 4.

Approved an Illinois Valley Building Trades Council Dada’s Tag Day for June 15.