The Boy Scouts of America Troop 799 will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Marseilles American Legion, 517 Rutland St. (Pixabay)

The meal includes pasta, salad, drink and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children 10 and younger.