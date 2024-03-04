Plan before you party on St. Patrick’s

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign. (Photo provided)

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign.

St. Patrick’s Day can be a dangerous one on America’s roads because of increased alcohol consumption and drunken driving. There were 272 lives lost in drunken driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday between 2017 and 2021.

In addition to looking for alcohol- and cannabis-impaired drivers, the sheriff’s office will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Whether you’re attending a party, hosting friends or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your day and night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking impaired can also be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. Designated drivers: Be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.

Other important tips:

Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never okay to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

Use a sober ride program or call a car service

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

Always buckle up!

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.