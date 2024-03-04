Ottawa High earns 4th place in IHSA Class A solo/ensemble contest

Ottawa High School’s music program sits in fourth place in the IHSA Class A overall contest. (Scott Anderson)

The program earned 456 points after Saturday’s solo/ensemble competition, which is one of two contests that make up the overall state series. The next contest is organizational and Ottawa is scheduled to perform April 12-13 in Princeton. Ottawa trails Wheaton St. Francis with 639, Kewanee with 630 and Sycamore with 525.

The solo and ensemble has more variables with students competing in several events. The second part of the two-part competition — the organization contest — has four performances, with a maximum of 300 total points available. In past years, Ottawa has maxed out its score during the organization contest.

Ottawa has won 22 state music titles, winning its last Class AA state title in 2017-2018. The program has finished either second or third place since.

The choir program is led by Ali Stachowicz and band is led by Andrew Jacobi.