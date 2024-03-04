La Salle County Board member’s objection to remove Joe Biden’s name from Illinois ballot falls short

A La Salle County Board member’s objection challenging the legality of President Joe Biden’s nomination papers in Illinois recently was denied. (Photo provided by Beth Findley-Smith)

A La Salle County Board member’s objection challenging the legality of President Joe Biden’s nomination papers in Illinois recently was denied.

Beth Findley-Smith, R-Somonauk, joined Timothy Conrad, in a petition, saying Biden didn’t use an Illinois notary on his statement of candidacy as she said is required by the Illinois Election Code.

The State Board of Elections denied the objection. The duo then appealed to the 7th Judicial Circuit Court. In that proceeding, Biden’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss based on a filing technicality and the motion was granted.

Findley-Smith and Conrad had requested Biden’s name be removed from the Illinois ballot for the Democratic nomination for president in the March 19 primary election. Along with serving on the La Salle County Board, Findley-Smith is an organizer for La Salle County YANA! (You are Not Alone).