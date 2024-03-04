La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties libraries to participate in Library Road Trip program

Find out where your library card can take you!

Starting April 7, libraries across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties are participating in a Library Road Trip. Participating libraries invite everyone to visit their home library, pick up a passport and hit the road with their favorite music and snacks. Once you get to another library, have your passport stamped at the circulation desk and take a look around. Every library has its own specialty collection, and the libraries report they would love everyone to see and experience all Illinois Valley libraries.

Have your passport stamped at as many libraries as you’re comfortable visiting and return to your home library to turn in your passport. Your passport and stamps will get you a chance to win a prize from your home library in May.

The road trip will run from April 7 to May 18. Not all libraries have the same hours or rules. Call or visit their websites or Facebook pages before you head out for your trip.

Did you know, that you can use your library card at all area libraries? You also can return items at any area library and the item will be sent to where it came from through a delivery system provided by Reaching Across Illinois Libraries. Additionally, if a library doesn’t have what you’re looking for, another local library may or the library can order it from one of the 139 other libraries that are members of the PrairieCat consortia. You can have your items delivered to your home library or your library of choice.

Participating libraries include

• Earlville Public Library.

• Graves Hume Public Library (Mendota).

• Ladd Public Library.

• La Moille-Clarion Public Library.

• La Salle Public Library.

• Oglesby Public Library.

• Ohio Public Library.

• Paw Paw Public Library.

• Peru Public Library.

• Princeton Public Library.

• Putnam County Public Library (all branches).

• Raymond A. Sapp Memorial Library (Wyanet).

• Reddick Public Library (Ottawa).

• Richard A. Mautino Public Library (Spring Valley).

• Selby Township Library (DePue).

• Streator Public Library.

• Tiskilwa Public Library.

Utica Public Library District.

• Walnut Public Library.