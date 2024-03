Trinity United Church of Christ will host an ecumenical Lenten service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at 829 Fourth St., La Salle. (Photo provided by Bobbie Sherman)

Trinity United Church of Christ will host an ecumenical Lenten service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at 829 Fourth St., La Salle.

Pastor Joel Stevenor from Waltham Presbyterian Church will deliver the sermon. Each Lenten season rotating pastors attend services at a different church to deliver the sermon at a church other than their own.

The remaining services will be on March 13, March 20, March 27 and Good Friday, March 29. The events are open to the public.