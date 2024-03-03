Boys basketball: Record-breaking, historic seasons for Serena and Fieldcrest squads

When a team completes a historic season short of its ultimate goal, the sting of the ending can last for a while.

That may be the case for the boys basketball teams at Serena and Fieldcrest after each had their seasons come to a close after sectional final losses on Friday.

But after shaking off the frustration of having the journey end, the Huskers and Knights will both have many championships and records to look back at and be proud of.

Serena — with seniors Carson Baker, Tanner Faivre, Richie Armour and Hunter Staton leading the charge — finished the season 31-4, passing the 1959-60 squad for most wins (28) in a season. For the second straight year Serena reached the Sweet 16, while claiming an undefeated Little Ten Conference regular season and tournament titles.

Added to that was a runner-up finish at the Marquette Christmas Tournament, a championship of the Seneca Turkey Tournament and the program’s sixth regional title, the first back-to-back regional championships ever. Serena has gone a combined 58-13 over the past two seasons.

“Over the history of high school basketball, I am guessing there have been hundreds, if not thousands of teams that have had a two-year run like we have had here and just not been able to get past that next step,” Serena coach Dain Twait said. “As a coach you start wondering, ‘Will we ever get another chance like this?’ You just never know. But to be able to say you were in those positions means you had pretty great seasons and that’s what this group of seniors is going to be able tell their kids and grandkids about.

“I watched this group of seniors grow up since they were in kindergarten, so to see them reach some of the milestones they reached and to play in some of the most special games ever in the program’s history has been amazing. I couldn’t be prouder of how they have grown as basketball players and how they play the game the right way, but more importantly, but what great overall young men they are. They are a special group that have now set the bar very, very high for future teams to shoot for.”

Fieldcrest — which was led by seniors Dallas Cook, Nathan Cook, Jozia Johnson, Koltin Kearfott, Connor Reichman, Brady Ruestman, as well as juniors Jordan Heider and Ed Lorton — ended the campaign 33-2, breaking the win record (29) set by the 2009-10 and 2011-12 teams.

Along the way the Knights won a 13th Colmone Classic, the consolation title at the State Farm Classic, the McLean County/HOIC Tournament for the second straight time, an undefeated HOIC regular-season championship and a 15th regional title.

“I’ve had some very wise people from my wife to (former FHS) Coach Matt Winkler to other coaches to parents remind me after the game to take peace in what these boys were able to accomplish this season. It still sucks, but having that support has helped. It’s tough to have to shut it down,” said Fieldcrest coach Jeremy Hahn, his squads 56-11 over the past two seasons. “This group worked their tails off since the end of last season to become better players, not only for themselves, but for the team. They practiced and played at an extremely high level from our very first practice until the final buzzer Friday night. I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them, and it’s been a tremendous journey for me along with them.

“This was one of those teams where I never felt, no matter the situation, that we weren’t capable of putting together a scoring run or a few defensive stops. I just felt, ‘Hey, were going to make some shots here, get a couple stops there.’ That’s the confidence I had in this group, and they earned that by the hard work they put in and the way they played the game.

“Sometimes at this time of the year the opposing team feels the same way, is able to do that as well and they are the ones that are able to take that next step. That said, this was a great team to able to coach, and one that elevated things for the next groups of players to try and get to.”