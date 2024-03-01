Win a quarter side of beef or $1,000 in Ottawa River Rescue Squad raffle

The Ottawa River Rescue Squad is selling its annual raffle tickets for a quarter side of beef or $1,000.

The meat is processed and prepared by Freedom Sausage in Earlville. Tickets are $10. All proceeds will be used for Truck 3 upgrades and modifications. The river rescue will be selling 500 tickets. Drawing will occur when all 500 tickets have been sold. Last year it took about two weeks to sell the tickets. Tickets are available from all active members or by clicking the PayPal link on the Ottawa River Rescue’s Facebook page.