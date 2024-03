The Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave., will host District 6 Saturday Night Fever Black Light Bingo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave., will host District 6 Saturday Night Fever Black Light Bingo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Food will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per book of 12 games. There will be a 50/50 drawing and music.

The public is welcome and encouraged to dress in a 70s theme for the party.