No change to Bureau County ballot, clerk says

A ruling Wednesday by a Cook County Circuit Judge to remove presidential candidate Donald Trump from the upcoming March 19 Illinois primary ballot is on hold pending the outcome of a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

As a result, no changes will be made to the Bureau County ballot, said County Clerk Matthew Eggers. Republican primary ballots still will have Donald Trump as a candidate. Anyone that has already participated in in-person early voting or vote-by-mail doesn’t need to take any action at this time, Eggers said.

The Bureau County Clerk will follow any affirmed judiciary ruling as it relates to the 2024 presidential election, Eggers said. Any updates or rulings will be communicated to the public, he said.

A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered Trump’s name to be removed from the March 19 Republican primary ballot but stayed her order until Friday to give time for an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court, according to Capitol News Illinois.

In a lengthy decision, Judge Tracie Porter said the Illinois State Board of Elections reached the wrong conclusion last month when it rejected a petition by five Illinois voters who objected to Trump’s candidacy, according to Capitol News Illinois. The objectors claimed Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol amounted to an “insurrection” and, thus, disqualified him under the 14th Amendment.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung issued a statement saying the campaign would appeal the decision, which he called “unconstitutional.”

The decision comes at the same time the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing a similar challenge to Trump’s candidacy in Colorado. The high court heard oral arguments in that case Feb. 8 but has not yet issued a decision.

