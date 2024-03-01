Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Foundation offers scholarships

The Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Foundation has scholarship opportunities for students.

The scholarships include two $1,000 “Crops for College” Scholarships for students planning to study agriculture. This scholarship is given for the freshman year of college only. Farm Bureau membership is not required.

The Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Scholarship offers $1,500 for full-time college students based on academic merit. This scholarship is given for the freshman year of college only. To be eligible for this scholarship, the applicant must be a dependent of a Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau member.

See eligibility requirements at mpfarmbureau.org/scholarships. Details and applications for 2024 scholarships are posted on the website. Applications are due April 1.