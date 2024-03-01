La Salle-Peru High School to perform ‘Les Miserables’

The La Salle-Peru High School Spring Musical this year will be “Les Misérables.”

Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. March 15-16, and 2 p.m. on March 17 in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are on sale. Purchase tickets online at https://lphs.seatyourself.biz. They can be purchased for $12 (adults) and $10 (children/seniors). Tickets also will be available at the door prior to performances.

About “Les Misérables School Edition:” In 19th century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean’s adopted daughter.