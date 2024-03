President Mike Schmidt presents to the La Salle County Retired Teachers Association. The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association met Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Dickinson House in Oglesby, hearing from leadership and a cooking lesson from the University of Illinois Extension Office. (Photo provided by Stephanie Haskell Free)

President Mike Schmidt and new Director Jessica Hoselton presented to those in attendance, as did Susan Glassman of the University of Illinois Extension Office, who spoke on “Cooking for One or Two.”