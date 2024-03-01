Girls basketball: Ottawa, La Salle-Peru, Morris all have Interstate 8 honorees

The Interstate 8 Conference has released its all-conference girls basketball team for the 2023-24 season, with Ottawa junior guard Skyler Dorsey, La Salle-Peru senior guard Addison Duttlinger and Morris sophomore post Landrie Callahan all earning first-team accolades.

Joining them on the I-8 first team are Kaneland’s Kendra Brown and Lexi Schueler, Rochelle’s Alivia Henkel and Sycamore’s Monroe McGee, Sophia Klacik and Lexi Carlsen. Carlsen was also named the Interstate 8 Conference’s Most Valuable Player.

L-P senior Kaylee Abens, Morris freshman Layken Callahan and Ottawa senior Kendall Lowery were awarded honorable mention.