March 01, 2024
Girls basketball: Ottawa, La Salle-Peru, Morris all have Interstate 8 honorees

Dorsey, Duttlinger, Callahan named first-team all-conference

By J.T. Pedelty
LaSalle-Peru’s Addison Duttlinger puts up a shot against Dixon Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 in Dixon.

La Salle-Peru’s Addison Duttlinger puts up a shot against Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Interstate 8 Conference has released its all-conference girls basketball team for the 2023-24 season, with Ottawa junior guard Skyler Dorsey, La Salle-Peru senior guard Addison Duttlinger and Morris sophomore post Landrie Callahan all earning first-team accolades.

Joining them on the I-8 first team are Kaneland’s Kendra Brown and Lexi Schueler, Rochelle’s Alivia Henkel and Sycamore’s Monroe McGee, Sophia Klacik and Lexi Carlsen. Carlsen was also named the Interstate 8 Conference’s Most Valuable Player.

L-P senior Kaylee Abens, Morris freshman Layken Callahan and Ottawa senior Kendall Lowery were awarded honorable mention.

Princeton's Camyrn Driscoll eyes the hoop as Morris's Landrie Callahan defends during the Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Kingman Gym.

Princeton's Camyrn Driscoll eyes the hoop as Morris' Landrie Callahan defends during the Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament. (Scott Anderson)