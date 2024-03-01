Bureau County Metro Center to host Nerf Nights

The Bureau County Metro Center will host Nerf Night on Fridays, March 29, through April 26, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. for kindergartners through second graders and 5 to 5:45 p.m. for third through fifth graders. (Shaw Local News Network File photo)

The Bureau County Metro Center will host Nerf Night on Fridays, March 29, through April 26, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. for kindergartners through second graders and 5 to 5:45 p.m. for third through fifth graders.

Costs range from $20 to $30 for the five sessions.

Bring your launchers and the metro center at 837 Park Ave. W, Princeton, will provide standard 2.75 inch darts and balls. If your launcher requires bigger darts, you will need to bring your own ammo. Remember to initial your own items. Contact Brett Renner, recreation supervisor, at 815-876-0721 for more information.