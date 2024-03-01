Boys basketball: Princeton to meet Byron in clash of the Tigers

Daniel Sousa and the Princeton Tigers will face the Byron Tigers in Friday's sectional championship. (Mike Vaughn)

BYRON - It’s going to be the Tigers vs. the Tigers in tonight’s Class 2 Mendota Sectional championship game.

The No. 4 seeded Tigers of Princeton will meet the top-seeded Tigers of Byron at 7 p.m. tonight for the right to advance to Monday’s Sterling Supersectional and a berth in the Elite Eight.

Princeton (17-15) took down No. 2 Rockford Christian 69-66 in Tuesday’s semifinals riding the 1-2 punch of Noah LaPorte (28) and Daniel Sousa (21), who combined for 49 points.

Byron (28-2) advanced with a 70-51 win over No. 3 Riverdale on Wednesday. Jack Hiveley led the Tigers with 21 points.

In a previous meeting this season, Byron beat Princeton 72-57 at Byron on Feb. 3.

The Mendota sectional champion will meet the winner of the Elmhurst Timothy Christian Sectional, where No. 1 Chicago Christ the King (30-4) and No. 4 Chicago Latin (20-10) are meeting, at 7 p.m. Monday at Sterling High School.