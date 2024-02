St. Patrick Parish, Arlington, will serve a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17, in the Bishop Franz Hall. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The breakfast will feature Nuco’s sausage, pancakes, eggs made to order, toast and a beverage. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children age 6 to 10; and free for children age 5 and younger. Carryouts are available. Tickets are available at the door.