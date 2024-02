The Sheffield Knights of Columbus 4537 will host its pancake and sausage breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Sheffield, next to St. Patrick’s Church. (Shaw Media file photo)

The meal is dine-in or carryout. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6 through 12 and free for children 6 and younger. See any Sheffield Council Knight of Columbus member for tickets or buy them at the door.