Fieldcrest graduate Cam Grandy signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Illinois State University Football vs Indiana State - 10/14/23 Fieldcrest graduate Cam Grandy celebrates after a scoring a touchdown for Illinois State last season. Grandy was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent. (Craig Pessman/Craig Pessman)

Fieldcrest graduate Cam Grandy signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday as an undrafted free agent.

Grandy, a 2018 Fieldcrest graduate, was an Associated Press and FCS Football Central First-Team All-American tight end for Illinois State University last season.

The 6-foor-5, 260-pound Grandy caught 63 passes for 612 yards and three touchdowns in his one season with the Redbirds as a graduate transfer.

Grandy played in the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl.

He began his college career at Missouri Western, an NCAA Division II school. At Missouri Western, Grandy made the transition to tight end after playing quarterback in high school.

Grandy led Fieldcrest to a 7-3 record as a senior in 2017 and was named NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year.