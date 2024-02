McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa named its February Champion of the Charter students. The students are Roman M., Brynlee B., Violet R., Kaiden W., Olive R., Brynlee C., Nolan S., Owen K., Brody B., Aubrey B., Maddox N., Leah O., Caden L., Khaly T., Hazel O., Thomas J., Osiris A. and Hartlee C. The school does not release the last name of students. (Photo provided by Lacey Full)