Lincoln Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champion of the Charter members for February 2024. The students are Ayvion Lewis, Bengie Cunningham, Aria Rosenstiel, Lena Pender, Elijah Zoelzer, Gordon Nordstrom, Rayna Rubio, Emily Beck, Emerly Vu, Rowan Loza, Volk Ivanov, Kash Duffield, Jolee Schell-Dresen and Oliver Brewer. (Photo provided by Lindsay Ferrari)