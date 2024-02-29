IVCC to honor women who have transformed the college

Illinois Valley Community College’s first female president, Jean Goodnow (left), joins her successor in the role, Tracy Morris, for a portrait at Morris’ investiture ceremony last fall. Follow IVCC’s social media pages to meet them and other influential women in LPO-IVCC's history featured during Women’s History Month in March. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Illinois Valley Community College honors Women’s History Month in March by recognizing LPO-IVCC’s family lineage.

Introduced over the next 31 days on the college’s social media pages will be the pioneers and the pace-setters – women who have transformed the college and endowed their communities and the country over the past century. They include philanthropists, educators, artists, athletes and campus, civic, career and industry leaders.

Each day of the series, which is part of the college’s centennial celebration, IVCC will share their facts and photos.

Last fall, one of those influential women became the college’s 11th president – and first IVCC graduate to hold that office.

“We are excited to share the stories of so many groundbreaking women throughout our history,” said President Tracy Morris. “As we celebrate the 100 years that the College has served our community, we are excited to share the stories of the influential women who have impacted our history.”