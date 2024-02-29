IVCC to commemorate Women’s History Month

Illinois Valley Community College commemorates Women’s History Month in March with a series of brown-bag discussions that feed the mind, soul and body. The month’s theme is Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College will commemorate Women’s History Month in March with a series of brown-bag discussions that feed the mind, soul and body. The month’s theme is Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Activities begin at noon March 5 with a discussion on how gender-based violence thrives in crisis. Facilitator Heather Steele of Safe Journeys compares the hypothesized violence found in the One Book One College book selection “Parable of the Sower” with real-world violence caused by global conflicts.

At 12:15 p.m. March 20, instructors Amanda Cook Fesperman and Kim Radek-Hall will host a discussion of the meanings and interrelationship of “Feminism and Fascism and a Few Further F words.”

At 12:30 p.m. March 21, the Brown Bag Lunch topic will be “Intersectionality and Impact: Notable Women in Disability History.” Staff and students will review the history of disability rights and share achievements and challenges by females with disabilities.

At 12:30 p.m. March 28, instructor Kayla Greenwell will launch a discussion on Afrofuturism and how women have transformed the world of science fiction writing and made their voices heard in an instrument originally designed to silence them.

All events are held in CTC 124-125 and are free and open to the public. The series is sponsored by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, SAGE (Students Advocating Gender Equality), the Golden Z Club of the Illinois Valley and One Book One College.