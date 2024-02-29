‘Ice Climbers of Starved Rock’ to show March 3 at Starved Rock Visitor Center

Tickets still are available for the screening of “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock” at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center. (Kyle Russell)

Tickets are required. They are free and can be reserved at www.starvedrockhikers.com/ice-climbers. The original, 29-minute documentary by Starved Rock Hikers explores the authentic journey of an extraordinary community of ice climbers scaling frozen waterfalls at Starved Rock State Park. The documentary debuted Feb. 3 at the Roxy Cinemas in Ottawa.