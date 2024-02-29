February 28, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

‘Ice Climbers of Starved Rock’ to show March 3 at Starved Rock Visitor Center

Free tickets still available

By Shaw Local News Network
Film Director Kyle Peterson discusses Ice Climbers of Starved Rock with climber Bruce Turner prior to the first showing of the premier at Roxy Theater on February 3, 2024.

Tickets still are available for the screening of “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock” at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center. (Kyle Russell)

Tickets still are available for the screening of “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock” at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center.

Tickets are required. They are free and can be reserved at www.starvedrockhikers.com/ice-climbers. The original, 29-minute documentary by Starved Rock Hikers explores the authentic journey of an extraordinary community of ice climbers scaling frozen waterfalls at Starved Rock State Park. The documentary debuted Feb. 3 at the Roxy Cinemas in Ottawa.