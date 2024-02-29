Girls basketball: St. Bede’s Ali Bosnich, Fieldcrest’s Kaitlin White honorable mention all-state

Fieldcrest’s Kaitlin White, shown here elevating for a shot, was one of two Illinois Valley area players earning Illinois Media All-State Team honors Wednesday, Feb. 28. 2024. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Media All-State Girls Basketball Teams, formerly the Associated Press All-State Teams, for small schools were announced Wednesday afternoon, with a handful of area standouts selected in the vote of statewide media.

Ali Bosnich (Photo provided by St. Bede)

In Class 1A, St. Bede senior Ali Bosnich received honorable mention. Serena senior Paisley Twait received one vote.

The 1A first team included Christopher’s Amiah Hargrove, Altamont’s Grace Nelson, Okawville’s Alayna Kraus, Galena’s Gracie Furlong and West Central’s Shelby Bowman.

Kaitlin White

In Class 2A, Fieldcrest senior Kaitlin White was awarded honorable mention.

The 2A first team was made up of Carterville’s Amayah Doyle, Peoria Notre Dame’s Mya Wardle, Stillman Valley’s Taylor Davidson, Peotone’s Madi Schroeder and, in a tie for the final spot, Breese Mater Dei’s Alyssa Koerkenmeier and Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop.