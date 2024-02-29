Classical guitarist to perform at Princeton library March 8

A classical guitarist will perform 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Princeton Public Library.

With a rich history of performances spanning prestigious venues across the United States, Peter Fletcher’s captivating music resonates with audiences worldwide. Discover the enchantment of his artistry at the library, 698 E. Peru St. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

His program features Bach’s Third Lute Suite and Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring; Three Dances from Thesaurus Harmonicus by French lutenist Jean-Baptiste Besard; American guitarist and composer Andrew York’s Jubilation; the ever popular Caprice No. 24 by Paganini; Four Preludes by Mexican composer Manuel Ponce and music by Scarlatti and Villa-lobos. In addition, Peter will perform a hauntingly beautiful piece by the Italian composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco entitled Melancolia from Platero y Yo, a cycle commissioned by Andrés Segovia.