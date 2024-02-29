Boys basketball: Paxton Giertz named MVP of Tri-County Conference; Alec Novotney also unanimous pick

Seneca's Paxton Giertz (13) shoots a jumper over Streator's Zander McCloskey (3) at the United Center in Chicago. Giertz was selected as the Tri-County Conference Boys Basketball Player of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

The Tri-County Conference has released its 2023-24 boys basketball all-conference teams, with Seneca junior Paxton Giertz a unanimous first-team selection as well as being selected the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year.

Two of the other first-team all-conference selections were also unanimous choices of the coaches of the TCC – Midland senior Keagan Faulkner and Marquette Academy sophomore Alec Novotney. Rounding out the first team were Marquette senior Denver Trainor and Lowpoint-Washburn senior Baylor Steffen.

Seneca senior Lane Provance, Henry-Senachwine sophomore Carson Rowe, Roanoke-Benson senior Nolan Hunter and the Woodland duo of junior Nick Plesko and senior Jonathan Moore made up the all-conference second team. Moore was also voted by coaches as the Tri-County Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Earning honorable mention were Dwight senior Conner Telford, Putnam County seniors Owen Saepharn and Orlando Harris, Lowpoint-Washburn senior Clayton Grebner, Henry-Senachwine senior Nolan Dunshee and Dwight junior Luke Gallet.

The Tri-County’s all-conference girls teams are being embargoed until after the conclusion of the Class 1A state finals, in which league member St. Bede is competing.