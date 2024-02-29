February 29, 2024
Boys basketball: Paxton Giertz named MVP of Tri-County Conference; Alec Novotney also unanimous pick

Woodland’s Jonathan Moore chosen Defensive Player of the Year

By J.T. Pedelty
Seneca's Paxton Giertz (13) shoots a jumper over Streator's Zander McCloskey (3) at the United Center in Chicago. Giertz was selected as the Tri-County Conference Boys Basketball Player of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

The Tri-County Conference has released its 2023-24 boys basketball all-conference teams, with Seneca junior Paxton Giertz a unanimous first-team selection as well as being selected the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year.

Two of the other first-team all-conference selections were also unanimous choices of the coaches of the TCC – Midland senior Keagan Faulkner and Marquette Academy sophomore Alec Novotney. Rounding out the first team were Marquette senior Denver Trainor and Lowpoint-Washburn senior Baylor Steffen.

Seneca senior Lane Provance, Henry-Senachwine sophomore Carson Rowe, Roanoke-Benson senior Nolan Hunter and the Woodland duo of junior Nick Plesko and senior Jonathan Moore made up the all-conference second team. Moore was also voted by coaches as the Tri-County Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Earning honorable mention were Dwight senior Conner Telford, Putnam County seniors Owen Saepharn and Orlando Harris, Lowpoint-Washburn senior Clayton Grebner, Henry-Senachwine senior Nolan Dunshee and Dwight junior Luke Gallet.

The Tri-County’s all-conference girls teams are being embargoed until after the conclusion of the Class 1A state finals, in which league member St. Bede is competing.

Woodland’s Jonathan Moore (2) hits the floor to fight for a loose ball with Cornerstone Christian’s Caleb Lade during Monday's regional quarterfinal at the Warrior Dome in rural Streator.

