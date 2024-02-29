February 29, 2024
Basketball: Streator boys place 3, girls 1 on Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team

By J.T. Pedelty
Streator's Logan Aukland drives to the basket for a shot over Oak Forest's Je'Sean Shannon.

Streator’s Logan Aukland drives to the basket for a shot over Oak Forest’s Je’Sean Shannon. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The Illinois Central Eight Conference has released its 2023-24 girls and boys basketball all-conference teams, with a handful of Streator Bulldogs tabbed for the honor.

A trio of Bulldogs, all seniors, earned All-ICE accolades in boys basketball following Streator’s runner-up finish. That included forward Landon Muntz, guard Logan Aukland and point guard Christian Benning, who finished his career second in career points at Streator with 1,832, behind only J.J. Cravatta’s 1,960.

For Streator’s girls basketball team, sophomore guard Ava Gwaltney earned Illinois Central Eight all-conference honors despite the team’s winless mark in the league.

Streator's Ava Gwaltney lines up a shot during the 2023 Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym.

Streator's Ava Gwaltney lines up a shot during the 2023 Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym. (Scott Anderson)