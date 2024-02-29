2024 IVCC Edible Car Contest winners

High School Ottawa Team Hamburger Helpers won the most creative category during the Illinois Valley Community College's Edible Car Contest. (Scott Anderson)

The 18th annual Edible Car Contest at Illinois Valley Community College was conducted Wednesday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Trinity Catholic Academy students (from left) Mary Simonetta, Preston Vasquez, Hanna Waszowiak and Maks Baker pick up their car after racing it during the 18th annual Edible Car Contest on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

The following participants won their respective categories.

Best overall high school: Ottawa Team Candy Shop, first; Streator Rice Krispie Cruiser, second; Streator High School Team Darby, third

Best overall middle school: Trinity Catholic Team Royals, first; DePue Team Car Muncers, second; JFK Team 1 The Bread Crumbs, third

IVCC student organization or class: IVCC Project Success Team Sweet Success, first; IVCC Art Club Le Artist, second; Technical Education Class Team 2, third

Faculty/staff: Andrew Wiercinski, first; Dawn and Kirk Lockwood, second; Adult Education Team, third

Creativity: High School Ottawa Team Hamburger Helpers, first; JFK Team 4 Screk Mobile, second; Le Artist IVCC Art Club, third

Detail: Trinity Catholic Team Royals, first; Faculty/Staff Adult Ed Race Car, second; Technical Education Class Team 2, third

Most nutritious: JFK Team 3 Land M, first; JFK Team 7 Munchy Matcher, second; St. Bede Mushers, third

Sweetest car: DePue Middle School Star Girlz, first; Trinity Catholic Sugar Rush, second; Ottawa Candy Shop, third

Judges call: Ottawa High School BMW Bread Motor Works, first; IVCC Student Chem/STEM Club The Bark Knights, second; Junior High JFK Team 5 Rice Crispy, third

Design: DePue Middle School Drama Queens, first; IVCC Student Club Project Success, second; Ottawa High School Team Sketch, third

Speed: DePue Middle School Team Gangled, first; Ottawa High School Team ZB Motors, second; Junior High JFK Team 7 Munchy Matcher, third