2024 IVCC Edible Car Contest winners

The 18th annual Edible Car Contest at Illinois Valley Community College was conducted Wednesday.
The following participants won their respective categories.
Best overall high school: Ottawa Team Candy Shop, first; Streator Rice Krispie Cruiser, second; Streator High School Team Darby, third
Best overall middle school: Trinity Catholic Team Royals, first; DePue Team Car Muncers, second; JFK Team 1 The Bread Crumbs, third
IVCC student organization or class: IVCC Project Success Team Sweet Success, first; IVCC Art Club Le Artist, second; Technical Education Class Team 2, third
Faculty/staff: Andrew Wiercinski, first; Dawn and Kirk Lockwood, second; Adult Education Team, third
Creativity: High School Ottawa Team Hamburger Helpers, first; JFK Team 4 Screk Mobile, second; Le Artist IVCC Art Club, third
Detail: Trinity Catholic Team Royals, first; Faculty/Staff Adult Ed Race Car, second; Technical Education Class Team 2, third
Most nutritious: JFK Team 3 Land M, first; JFK Team 7 Munchy Matcher, second; St. Bede Mushers, third
Sweetest car: DePue Middle School Star Girlz, first; Trinity Catholic Sugar Rush, second; Ottawa Candy Shop, third
Judges call: Ottawa High School BMW Bread Motor Works, first; IVCC Student Chem/STEM Club The Bark Knights, second; Junior High JFK Team 5 Rice Crispy, third
Design: DePue Middle School Drama Queens, first; IVCC Student Club Project Success, second; Ottawa High School Team Sketch, third
Speed: DePue Middle School Team Gangled, first; Ottawa High School Team ZB Motors, second; Junior High JFK Team 7 Munchy Matcher, third