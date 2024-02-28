February 27, 2024
Severe weather updates for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Bureau County tornado warning canceled

By Derek Barichello

The following storm and tornado warnings have been issued for La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

6:47 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning, northern La Salle County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sheridan, Earlville, Lake Holiday and Plano, among other communities in northern La Salle County. Storm may include winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

6:42 p.m. Tornado in Bureau County canceled

The tornado warning in Bureau County has been cancelled, as the storm has weakened near Manlius in Bureau County. Small hail and lightning will continue through northern Bureau County, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

6:28 p.m. Tornado warning in DeKalb County, just north of Earlville

A tornado warning for Hinckley, Waterman and Shabbona to 7:15 p.m.

6:24 p.m. Tornado warning in DeKalb County, just north of La Salle County

The tornado warrning is in effect for Hinckley and Waterman to 7:15 p.m.

6:13 p.m. Severe storm north of La Salle County

A severe thunderstorm warning continues for Paw Paw and Sublette to 6:45 p.m. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail.

6:09 p.m. Tornado is confirmed in Bureau County

The storm exiting Henry County headed into Bureau County has had a confirmed tornado. Get inside and low in a sturdy structure if ahead of it. This also is near Interstate 80. Motorists are encouraged to get off the roadway and to safe shelter.

6:08 p.m. Tornado warning for Bureau County

A tornado warning was issued for Henry and Bureau counties, including Princeton, Wyanet and Atkinson to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

5:56 p.m. Tornado Warning in La Salle, DeKalb, Lee counties

A tornado warning was issued for Lee, DeKalb and La Salle counties including Paw Paw, Sublette and Lee to 6:45 p.m.

3:54 p.m. Tornado watch for Northern Illinois

A tornado watch has been issued for northern Illinois to 10 p.m., including La Salle, Livingston, Bureau and Putnam counties.