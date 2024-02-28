Severe weather updates for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

The following storm and tornado warnings have been issued for La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. (Scott Anderson)

6:47 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning, northern La Salle County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sheridan, Earlville, Lake Holiday and Plano, among other communities in northern La Salle County. Storm may include winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Oswego IL, Yorkville IL and Plano IL until 7:30 PM CST pic.twitter.com/Jzi0SNUMRc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

6:42 p.m. Tornado in Bureau County canceled

The tornado warning in Bureau County has been cancelled, as the storm has weakened near Manlius in Bureau County. Small hail and lightning will continue through northern Bureau County, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

6:28 p.m. Tornado warning in DeKalb County, just north of Earlville

A tornado warning for Hinckley, Waterman and Shabbona to 7:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hinckley IL, Waterman IL and Shabbona IL until 7:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/NMQzKjkfQ9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

6:24 p.m. Tornado warning in DeKalb County, just north of La Salle County

The tornado warrning is in effect for Hinckley and Waterman to 7:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hinckley IL and Waterman IL until 7:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/yMGWaqbVht — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

6:13 p.m. Severe storm north of La Salle County

A severe thunderstorm warning continues for Paw Paw and Sublette to 6:45 p.m. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Dixon IL, Rochelle IL and Amboy IL until 6:45 PM CST. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/ilOcKUPtT3 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

6:09 p.m. Tornado is confirmed in Bureau County

The storm exiting Henry County headed into Bureau County has had a confirmed tornado. Get inside and low in a sturdy structure if ahead of it. This also is near Interstate 80. Motorists are encouraged to get off the roadway and to safe shelter.

6:08 p.m. Tornado warning for Bureau County

A tornado warning was issued for Henry and Bureau counties, including Princeton, Wyanet and Atkinson to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

Tornado Warning including Princeton IL, Wyanet IL and Atkinson IL until 7:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/mbXqv79l8V — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) February 28, 2024

5:56 p.m. Tornado Warning in La Salle, DeKalb, Lee counties

A tornado warning was issued for Lee, DeKalb and La Salle counties including Paw Paw, Sublette and Lee to 6:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Paw Paw IL, Sublette IL and Lee IL until 6:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/9qCRdGew7k — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2024

3:54 p.m. Tornado watch for Northern Illinois

A tornado watch has been issued for northern Illinois to 10 p.m., including La Salle, Livingston, Bureau and Putnam counties.