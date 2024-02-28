More than just the wins behind coaching milestone for Ottawa’s Mark Cooper

Ottawa boys basketball coach Mark Cooper (left) accepts a commemorative ball for becoming the program's all-time win leader from his brother and OHS athletic director Mike Cooper prior to the Pirates' Feb. 16 game against La Salle-Peru. (Photo provided by Ottawa High School)

Ottawa boys basketball coach Mark Cooper says he doesn’t recall a certain moment when he wanted to be a coach.

But he’s thankful for all the guidance he had before he made the choice.

“I grew up in an environment of being around the high school, whether it was athletics, band concerts or plays, our family went to everything,” said Cooper, who was a standout basketball player at Mendota High School, Illinois Valley Community College and St. Ambrose University. “My dad [Robert] was the principal at Mendota, and that’s what we did.

“I don’t think there really was a specific moment where I thought, ‘Hey, I want to be a coach,’ but I think all the coaches I’ve had throughout my life in different sports, without me realizing it, had a big influence on the direction I wanted to take with coaching. I’ve truly had great role models as coaches every step of the way.”

On Feb. 13 in a 47-39 triumph over his high school alma mater, Cooper recorded win No. 333, passing Dean Riley – whom Cooper played for at IVCC – for the most in program history.

Riley, who died in 2006, went 332-146 in 18 seasons (1961-79) as the Ottawa boys coach, winning seven regional titles and leading the Pirates to an Elite Eight appearance in 1978.

“I learned from a young age from [former Mendota boys basketball coach] Mike Kilmartin the passion you had to have for the game of basketball to be successful,” Cooper said. “I still have phrases that coach Riley would say, and some of my mannerisms are similar to what he had. Then coach Ray Shovlain at St. Ambrose helped me become a more well-rounded player and person.

“That said, it all comes back to my parents [Robert and Donna]. I grew up in a household where I got to see how things were to be done. Without their guidance I wouldn’t be doing what I am today.”

Cooper said he is honored by the record but admitted it’s more than just about the wins and championships.

“The foundation of this program was built and maintained by great coaches like Gil Love, Dean Riley and Gary Vancil. I’ve been fortunate to have the support of coach Riley and coach Vancil as well as coach Love’s family from Day 1. I’ve also been fortunate to have some very good players and coaches around me all of these years that I feel has helped keep that foundation pretty solid.

“I’ve always went by the motto, ‘It’s the horse that wins the Kentucky Derby, not the jockey.’

Ottawa head boys basketball coach Mark Cooper coaches his team during the Dean Riley "Shootin' The Rock" Thanksgiving Tournament. (Scott Anderson)

Former Ottawa coach Gary Vancil, who went 241-110 in his 13 years (1981-1994), says Cooper’s teams play much like he did as a player.

“Mark was a very competitive and very good high school player at Mendota. He was a concern and focal point of our defense, especially his senior year, and my guess would be that was the case for any team he played against,” Vancil said. “As a coach, you know Mark’s teams are in that mold, they are always going to play hard, they are always going to defend, and they are always going to be prepared for anything the opponent throws at them.

“When you are the boys basketball coach at Ottawa, the expectations are always high, and I feel that’s a good thing and a special thing. The one thing that has always impressed me about Mark was he’s always been aware of the tradition and has made sure his players are aware of it as well. When you’re a player or coach at Ottawa, it’s a special opportunity, and it’s one Mark has embraced and done a tremendous job with.

“Prepared, respected and classy – those are the first three words that come to my mind when I hear the name Mark Cooper.”

“The biggest compliment I can give to Coop is that they’ve had some very talented players over the years, but regardless of talent level you know it’s going to be a dogfight when you face his teams. They are going to play unselfishly, they are going to be disciplined, they are going to run solid patterned offense, and they are going to really get after you on the defensive end.” — Beau Doty, Streator boys basketball coach

Streator coach Beau Doty, who is in his 15th year and has faced Cooper’s squads 26 times, said he thinks of Cooper as a friend first and a competitor second.

“I think of Coop on two levels, first as a friend,” Doty said. “I started out in 2009, and he was so good and welcoming to me as a rookie high school basketball coach. He was always an open book as far as communication. Before the digital age of scouting, we’d meet up at the BP in Grand Ridge and exchange tape and talk. He was a tremendous resource to have as a young coach trying to find my way.

“There are a lot of ups and downs in this profession, so to have someone like Coop to always be able to give a call to and talk about things has been a great asset for me. That said, when we face each other as coaches I think it’s safe to say we want our teams to win those game very bad, but when that buzzer sounds to end the game, it’s flipped back to being friends again.

“The biggest compliment I can give to Coop is that they’ve had some very talented players over the years, but regardless of talent level you know it’s going to be a dogfight when you face his teams. They are going to play unselfishly, they are going to be disciplined, they are going to run solid patterned offense, and they are going to really get after you on the defensive end.

“I have nothing but respect for Coop as a coach, but more so as a person. What he has accomplished, besides all wins, at Ottawa is truly amazing. He’s without a doubt one of the best in our profession and someone who has set the bar pretty high for all of us other coaches to try and reach.”

As far as passing Riley for the top spot on the wins list, Cooper says being able to have Riley’s name be mentioned with this accomplishment means a lot to him.

“Coach Riley and his wife, Peggy, drove all the way to Oswego for my very first game as the Ottawa varsity coach in 2004. That meant a lot to me, and I can still remember where they were sitting that night,” Cooper said. “Coach Riley and I spent a lot of time together over the years, whether it was on or off the court, and we had a mutual respect for each other.

“Coach Riley set a coaching standard, but more importantly the standard of being a good human being that I try to reach every single day.”