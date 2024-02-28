Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa names February 2024 Champions of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for February. They are kindergartners Isabella K., Corbin G. and Cora F.; first graders Parker P., Alana R., Julian M., Kinsley S. and Bentley M.; second graders Ethan J., Thea H. and Heavenly P.; third graders Alia N., Priscilla M. and Rileigh J.; and fourth graders Gio D., Mason K. and Kingston B. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for February. The following students did an outstanding job demonstrating emotional intelligence throughout February by following their classroom charters, which promote a safe, positive and happy learning environment for everyone:

Kindergartners Isabella K., Corbin G. and Cora F.; first graders Parker P., Alana R., Julian M., Kinsley S. and Bentley M.; second graders Ethan J., Thea H. and Heavenly P.; third graders Alia N., Priscilla M. and Rileigh J.; and fourth graders Gio D., Mason K. and Kingston B. The school does not provide the students’ last names.